Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the first quarter valued at about $1,561,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 208.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 76,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 51,892 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 36.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMO opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

