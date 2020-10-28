Investec Downgrades Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) to Hold

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was downgraded by Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt began coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

