Investors Buy Large Volume of Global Blood Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,410 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 put options.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

