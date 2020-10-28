Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 16,683 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 986% compared to the average volume of 1,536 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after buying an additional 476,504 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 268.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 832.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 338,589 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.47.

NYSE:HOG opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

