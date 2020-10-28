Investors Purchase Large Volume of Avantor Put Options (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,663 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,575% compared to the average volume of 159 put options.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $300,395,567.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock worth $803,833,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 106.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

