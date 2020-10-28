IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CSML stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.

