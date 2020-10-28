IQVIA Holdings Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for IQVIA in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

IQVIA stock opened at $159.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $176.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $11,173,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $116,581,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,320 shares of company stock valued at $30,498,048 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

