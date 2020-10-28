iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.83% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.05.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

