iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 196.6% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 166.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the period.

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17.

