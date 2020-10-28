iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08.

