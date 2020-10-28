iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 63.9% in October

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the September 30th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ HEWG opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76.

