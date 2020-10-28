iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) is Ellevest Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.52% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $69.71.

