iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, an increase of 160.8% from the September 30th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.