iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the September 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.98. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

