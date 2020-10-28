iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,700 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the September 30th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,823,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,803,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after acquiring an additional 232,366 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 272,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

