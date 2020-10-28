iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Short Interest Up 400.0% in October

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,005,000 after purchasing an additional 197,090 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,723,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the period.

JKI stock opened at $135.31 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.86 and a one year high of $171.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.63.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

