iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44,300.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,786,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,643 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,897,000 after buying an additional 984,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,116,000.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

