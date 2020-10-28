iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 25,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

