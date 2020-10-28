iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $187.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

