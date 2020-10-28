iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the September 30th total of 939,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56.

