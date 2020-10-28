iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.71.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

