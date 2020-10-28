iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.23. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

