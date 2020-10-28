iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $228.94 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $236.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.35.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

