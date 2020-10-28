Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.29

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.29 and last traded at $96.54, with a volume of 590029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.21.

The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.58.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.