Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) versus PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Financial Comparison

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jaguar Health and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Jaguar Health presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,183.70%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Jaguar Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jaguar Health is more favorable than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Jaguar Health has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Health and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health -471.04% -419.59% -74.59% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals -2,310.60% -124.88% -83.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Health and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health $5.78 million 3.26 -$38.54 million ($6.89) -0.03 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals $2.36 million 35.44 -$39.25 million ($1.43) -1.99

Jaguar Health has higher revenue and earnings than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Jaguar Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Jaguar Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals beats Jaguar Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its human health product pipelines include crofelemer, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cancer therapy-related diarrhea, as well as for the supportive care for inflammatory bowel disease; formulation of crofelemer that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, congenital diarrheal disorders, idiopathic/functional diarrhea, and irritable bowel; and SB-300, a second-generation anti-secretory agent for various indications, including cholera. The company's animal health product candidates comprise Canalevia, an animal prescription drug product candidate intended for treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs; and Equilevia, a non-prescription product for total gut health in equine athletes. In addition, its products include Neonorm Calf and Neonorm Foal. Jaguar Health, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. The company is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has an agreement with Viamet Pharmaceuticals Holdings, LLC and Selenity Pharmaceuticals (Bermuda) Ltd. to develop PB6440, a lead development compound for treatment of resistant hypertension. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

