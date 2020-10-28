Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $225.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $205.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $156.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.94.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 482,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
