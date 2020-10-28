Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Philip Morris International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $5.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Shares of PM opened at $71.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

