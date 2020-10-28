Jefferies Financial Group Comments on COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.87.

About COMPASS GRP PLC/S

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

