Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma expects that the company will earn $2.98 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE:RDY opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 19.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 30.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

