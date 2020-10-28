Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

