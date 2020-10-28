John Troiano Purchases 14,400 Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) insider John Troiano acquired 14,400 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81) per share, with a total value of £196,272 ($256,430.62).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,617.50 ($21.13) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,186 ($28.56). The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,613.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,628.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of GBX 43.70 ($0.57) per share. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,735 ($22.67) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,471 ($19.22) to GBX 1,493 ($19.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,570.33 ($20.52).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

