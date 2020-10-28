JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $17.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Under Armour by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after buying an additional 1,061,258 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 253.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 819,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

