JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $29.96.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $4,010,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

