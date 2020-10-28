JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

Get Barclays PLC (BARC.L) alerts:

LON:BARC opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 17.77. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.95.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 9,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.