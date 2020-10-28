JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.42

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JSCPY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JSR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

