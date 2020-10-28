Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.20

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JGHAF. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

