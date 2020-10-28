Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

