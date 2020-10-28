Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ KFFB opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 94.89%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

