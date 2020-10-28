KeyCorp Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $340.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.93.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $283.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $807.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after buying an additional 1,879,792 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.