KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.80). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 329.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Zimmer acquired 45,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $258,441.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,714.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

