Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $167.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.22. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

