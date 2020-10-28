Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.65

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

About Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

