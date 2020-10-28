Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LMRK opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $267.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMRK. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

