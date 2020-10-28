Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $265,104.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,104.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 9,200 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $288,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,074.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,793 shares of company stock worth $2,820,601. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $73,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

