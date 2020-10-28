Lazydays (LAZY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 1.14%.
Lazydays stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $135.36 million, a P/E ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 1.75. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $18.89.
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.
