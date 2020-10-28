Lazydays (LAZY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Lazydays stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $135.36 million, a P/E ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 1.75. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZY. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lazydays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

