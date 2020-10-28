Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading Down 5.7%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 504,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 689,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

LPTX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.