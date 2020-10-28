Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lear in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

LEA stock opened at $127.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63. Lear has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Lear by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

