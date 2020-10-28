Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Up 187.5% in October

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

INFR opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

