Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.44

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 469673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $726.28 million, a PE ratio of 203.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEBU)

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

