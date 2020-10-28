Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.38

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.38 and last traded at $130.38, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

